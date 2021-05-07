Left Menu

Farmers protest against Dushyant Chautala

PTI | Jind | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:31 IST
Farmers here on Friday protested against Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and demanded the withdrawal of the Centre's new agricultural laws.

As farmers protesting against the farm laws near two toll plazas on the Hisar-Chandigarh and the Jind-Patiala national highways got information that Chautala would reach here to take stock of COVID-19 situation, they started moving in large numbers.

With a number of women also part of the protesters and carrying black flags in their hands, they allegedly jumped police barricades and raised slogans against the state government and Chautala.

"We will not allow him to enter Jind. We have earlier too made this clear. He has betrayed us and is standing in support of the farm laws," said a protester.

The farmers dispersed after police officials told them that Chautala is not coming to the venue.

Earlier in the day, Chautala visited Hisar and discussed the setting up of a temporary 500-bedded COVID hospital there.

Over a week ago, a group of farmers had staged a protest here after they came to know that Chief Minister Manohar Khattar was in Jind to take stock of arrangements in view of the prevailing COVID situation. However, the CM had left the town when farmers started their protest.

Farmers had recently also held a protest against Dushyant Chautala outside the Hisar airport and demanded the withdrawal of the Centre's new agricultural laws.

A few months back, farmers had dug up a portion of a temporary helipad in Chautala's constituency in this district after learning he may pay a visit there.

The protesters had asked Chautala to choose between power or side with them against the Centre's farm laws.

Chautala, whose Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is the coalition partner of the ruling BJP in Haryana, has faced repeated protests from farmers over the past few months for supporting the agricultural laws.

The Centre has said the new farm laws will benefit farmers by freeing them from the clutches of middlemen and ushering in new technology in the sector. However, farmers say these legislations will remove the safety net of the minimum support price (MSP) and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

