Nepali Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for record 25th time

A 52-year-old Nepali Sherpa climbed the world's highest peak, Mt Everest, for the 25th time on Friday, breaking his own record for summitting the mountain most number of times.

Kami Rita Sherpa, leading 11 other Sherpas, had undertaken the mission of fixing climbing ropes ahead of the climbing season which begins later in the month, said Mingma Sherpa, Chairperson of Seven Summit Treks which organised the expedition.

The group successfully reached the summit of Mt Everest on Friday evening, helping Kami better his own record of climbing the peak for the 25th time.

Kami had climbed Mt Everest for the 24th time in 2019. In 2019, he had reached the summit of Mt Everest twice in one month.

Kami had climbed Mt Everest for the first time in May 1994. Between 1994 and 2021, he has summitted Mt Everest 25 times, K2 and Mt Lhotse once each, Mt Manaslu three times, and Mt Cho Oyu eight times.

