White house says Iran sanctions could only be lifted if nuclear deal conditions met

White house says Iran sanctions could only be lifted if nuclear deal conditions metReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 23:18 IST
Sanctions on Iran could only be lifted if the country comes back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement, the White House said on Friday.
There has been some progress made in talks between world powers and Iran, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, and it is a good sign that talks are continuing.
