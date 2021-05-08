Punjab: Area near Suba Singh Poultry Farm in Ludhiana declared 'infected' zone after bird flu cases
The Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development on Friday has declared the area near Suba Singh poultry farm in Quila Raipur village of Ludhiana as 'infected zone' after cases of bird flu found there.ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 08-05-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 09:50 IST
The Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development on Friday has declared the area near Suba Singh poultry farm in Quila Raipur village of Ludhiana as 'infected zone' after cases of bird flu found there. This comes after the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases Lab, Bhopal declared Suba Singh poultry farm as positive for Avian Influenza (H5N8).
"The National Institute of-High Security Animal Diseases lab, Bhopal has declared Suba Singh Poultry Farm, in Ludhiana district positive for H5N8 Avian Influenza. Therefore, exercising its power, the state government hereby notifies the following area as 'Infected Area' on account of confirmation of scheduled disease 'Avian Influenza (H5N8)' among poultry birds," Additional Chief Secretary of Punjab Vijay Kumar Janjua said in a statement. However, the area around one kilometre from the epicentre of disease declared as "Infected Zone" while, 1-10 km area around it declared as a "Surveillance Zone."
This means that no live or dead birds, unprocessed poultry meats, eggs, feed or any material/goods from the poultry farm shall be taken out of or brought into and no person shall bring or attempt to bring into market, Januja added while stating that the notification shall come into force with immediate effect. (ANI)
