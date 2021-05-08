Left Menu

GHAC upgrades facility specifically for handling large import shipments of temp-sensitive Covid vaccines

With an estimated 3.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines expected to be produced by various manufacturers in Hyderabad over the next 18-24 months, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) is emerging as a crucial COVID-19 vaccine handling centre with its temperature-sensitive cargo facility, read a release by the GHAC.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-05-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 11:25 IST
GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo. Image Credit: ANI

With an estimated 3.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines expected to be produced by various manufacturers in Hyderabad over the next 18-24 months, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) is emerging as a crucial COVID-19 vaccine handling centre with its temperature-sensitive cargo facility, read a release by the GHAC. GHAC has in recent months starting January 202, handled more than 100 tonnes of COVID vaccines that were distributed from Hyderabad to various parts of the country, according to a release by the GHAC.

For the first time in India on May 1, GHAC successfully handled the large import shipment of the Sputnik V vaccines from Russia, which required specialised handling and procedures to meet the stringent time and temperature (-20 deg. C) constraints. Given that Hyderabad is India's premier pharma and vaccine manufacturing hub, GHAC has developed a world-class infrastructure and playing an active role in ensuring an unbroken cold chain for COVID vaccine supply.

The existing Pharma zone facility is also being expanded to almost double the area for handling increased movements of Vaccine and Pharma shipments. In addition to the above, it has also increased the capacities of all temperature zones viz. 15-25 degrees, 2-8 degrees and -20 degrees Celsius, read the release. The entire Pharma Zone including the newly expanding area is equipped with temperature and humidity sensors with alarm alerts along with CCTV surveillance to check temperature excursions in real-time, it said.

GHAC is introducing 'Cold Super Store' as part of the extended pharma zone to mitigate any temperature excursions during the unloading of pharma shipments. It had launched a custom-built large Cool Dolly, a Mobile Refrigerated Unit for airside transportation of large pallets till aircraft, maintaining the Cold-Chain. GHAC's e-Reception systems ensure hassle-free entry and exit of the refrigerated trucks on the landside. For ensuring smooth last-mile delivery, GHAC facilitates the movement of cargo to different parts of the country with its trucking partners who provide road feeder service.

To facilitate connectivity across its extended catchment areas, GHAC has partnered with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to provide the first-mile and last-mile connectivity to various parts of South and Central India. TSRTC is successfully operating its fleet for the last six months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

