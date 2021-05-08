NHPC carries out large-scale COVID-19 vaccination drive

State-run hydropower giant NHPC has carried out a large-scale vaccination drive in the capital on Friday in association with Apollo Hospitals, and vaccinated 117 people between the age of 18 and 44 years.

''NHPC organised a vaccination drive at IREDA, New Delhi yesterday on May 7, 2021 in association with Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi. A total of 117 employees (between the age of 18 to 44) from MOP (ministry of power), NHPC, IREDA, PFC, NSPCL, NTPC, MNRE (ministry of new and renewable energy), NEEPCO and CEA (central electricity authority) received their first dosage of Covishield vaccine during the drive,'' a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the vaccination drive has been further extended till May 8, 2021 to enable vaccinations of more employees.

As per direction of Power Minister R K Singh, NHPC Ltd is undertaking large-scale Covid vaccination drives for employees of the Ministry of Power and various CPSUs/ organisations under the Ministry of Power in Delhi/NCR region.

The vaccination drive is being carried out for the safety of power sector personnel so that uninterrupted power supply on a 24x7 basis is ensured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)