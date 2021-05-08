COVID-19 crisis: Odisha escorts 421 tankers carrying 7722.756 MT medical oxygen to states, UTs in last 16 days

Amid a shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country due to the rising COVID-19 curve, a total of 421 containers carrying 7722.756 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Angul districts of Odisha to different states and Union Territories in last 16 days, Odisha Police informed on Saturday. More oxygen containers will be escorted today by Odisha Police, read an official statement.

From April 22, 2021, to May 7, 2021, as many as 44 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 733.202 MT, 102 from Dhenkanal with 1602.32 MT, 101 from Jajpur with 2106.312 MT, and 174 from Rourkela with 3280.922 MT. 125 tankers with 2554.904 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 111 tankers with 1875.019 MT of oxygen were sent to Telangana. Tamil Nadu received 10 tankers filled with 202.04 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana received 59 tankers filled with 1053.462 oxygen. 22 tankers with 388.68 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 274.461 MT of oxygen in 18 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh. As many as 32 tankers have carried around 588.49 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 38 tankers with 656.78 MT of oxygen were sent to Madhya Pradesh. Four tankers with 70.7 MT of oxygen were sent to Delhi and two tankers with 58.22 MT have been sent to Punjab in last 16 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)