Left Menu

COVID-19 crisis: Odisha escorts 421 tankers carrying 7722.756 MT medical oxygen to states, UTs in last 16 days

Amid a shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country due to the rising COVID-19 curve, a total of 421 containers carrying 7722.756 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Angul districts of Odisha to different states and Union Territories in last 16 days, Odisha Police informed on Saturday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 08-05-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 13:21 IST
COVID-19 crisis: Odisha escorts 421 tankers carrying 7722.756 MT medical oxygen to states, UTs in last 16 days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country due to the rising COVID-19 curve, a total of 421 containers carrying 7722.756 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Angul districts of Odisha to different states and Union Territories in last 16 days, Odisha Police informed on Saturday. More oxygen containers will be escorted today by Odisha Police, read an official statement.

From April 22, 2021, to May 7, 2021, as many as 44 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 733.202 MT, 102 from Dhenkanal with 1602.32 MT, 101 from Jajpur with 2106.312 MT, and 174 from Rourkela with 3280.922 MT. 125 tankers with 2554.904 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 111 tankers with 1875.019 MT of oxygen were sent to Telangana. Tamil Nadu received 10 tankers filled with 202.04 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana received 59 tankers filled with 1053.462 oxygen. 22 tankers with 388.68 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 274.461 MT of oxygen in 18 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh. As many as 32 tankers have carried around 588.49 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 38 tankers with 656.78 MT of oxygen were sent to Madhya Pradesh. Four tankers with 70.7 MT of oxygen were sent to Delhi and two tankers with 58.22 MT have been sent to Punjab in last 16 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC orders release of prisoners to decongest jails amid COVID-19 second wave

Taking note of an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Supreme Court on Saturday passed directions for decongestion of prisons and ordered forthwith release of all those prisoners who were granted bail or parole last ye...

US assures India help to fight COVID-19 as health minister Vardhan interacts with US counterpart

The US has assured India of its unwavering commitment to engage, collaborate and fight the raging coronavirus crisis together as the health ministers of the two countries discussed the current surge in COVID-19 cases in India.During a virtu...

Maha: Aaditya Thackeray reviews Kham river rejuvenation project

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray reviewed the Kham river rejuvenation project in Aurangabad and said the detailed project report should include the history and changing structure of the river, an official said on Saturday.The minister...

Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of not accepting public mandate, says 'I never support violence'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is not ready to accept the public mandate following the debacle in the Assembly election and asked why there is so much discrimination with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021