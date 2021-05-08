Left Menu

Ludhiana: Committee set up to ensure culling of poultry birds after confirmed Avian Influenza cases

After the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal on Friday confirmed Avian Influenza in the samples of birds at Suba Singh Poultry farm in Kila Raipur here, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma constituted a nine-member committee to begin and oversee culling of poultry birds and containment operations at the earliest.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:09 IST
Ludhiana: Committee set up to ensure culling of poultry birds after confirmed Avian Influenza cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal on Friday confirmed Avian Influenza in the samples of birds at Suba Singh Poultry farm in Kila Raipur here, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma constituted a nine-member committee to begin and oversee culling of poultry birds and containment operations at the earliest. "Punjab government has notified the poultry farm as an infected area on the outbreak of avian influenza among its birds," the Deputy Commissioner said in an official statement.

He further informed that Additional Deputy Commissioner (Khanna) Sakatar Singh Bal would be chairman of the panel while other officials including SDM, ADCP, Deputy Director Animal Husbandry, would ensure culling and containment operations smoothly. "Within 0-1km area around epicentre of disease in the poultry farm has been declared an infected zone and 0-10 km area around poultry farm has been designated as surveillance zone," Sharma said.

Furthermore, he said that the committee would ensure no live/dead birds, unprocessed poultry meat, Eggs, feeds or any material/goods taken out and brought into poultry farm besides no person would bring or attempt to bring into the market any poultry product which is known to be infected with the disease into the infected zone. "Culling to be undertaken at the infected area by the team of experts wearing proper kits or other mandatory protocol to be followed for stopping the spread of the virus further sampling would also be carried out by the experts in the contained zone," Sharma added.

Meanwhile the committee headed by ADC Khanna Sakkatar Singh took the stock of situation outside poultry farm and gave directions to the committee members to start the culling process to be completed in the next few days. He also cleared the role of committee members to complete the process safely, smoothly and hassle-free manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held in connection with terror attack on former Maldives president Nasheed

The Maldives Police on Saturday arrested two individuals in connection with the blast in which former president Mohamed Nasheed suffered injuries. Two individuals have been arrested in connection to May06TerrorAttack. More information will ...

Kejriwal demands 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all in Delhi in next three months

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 vaccination centres will be increased three times in Delhi and demanded that the Centre supply of around 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all people in the nat...

Medics: 200 Palestinians hurt in Al-Aqsa clashes with police

A night of heavy clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and elsewhere in Jerusalem left more than 200 Palestinians wounded, medics said Saturday, as the city braced for even more violence after weeks ...

Clinical trial showed 2-DG drug helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients, reduces supplemental oxygen dependence: Defence ministry.

Clinical trial showed 2-DG drug helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients, reduces supplemental oxygen dependence Defence ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021