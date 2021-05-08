Andhra Pradesh: Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Gannavaram airport after passenger falls ill

An Indigo flight made an emergency landing at Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district Gannavaram airport on Saturday after a woman passenger fell ill.

"An Indigo flight landed at Gannavaram airport in Krishna district around 7:40 am today after a woman passenger fell ill," said Airport Director Madhusudan Rao

"The woman was sent to a private hospital in Vijayawada," Rao added. (ANI)

