Rajasthan govt procures 10.5 lakh tonne wheat at MSP in various mandis

Amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis, the Rajasthan government has procured 10.5 lakh tonne wheat at minimum support price (MSP) in various mandis.

In a statement, Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Secretary Naveen Jain said the department has procured 10.5 lakh tonne wheat at the minimum support price, from which, about one lakh farmers have benefited.

He added that despite the adverse circumstances and limited resources during the pandemic, the food and civil supplies department is procuring wheat at the minimum support price in the rabi marketing year 2021-22.

He said 387 procurement centers have been set up in the state for the procurement of wheat at the MSP.

He said that so far, the Food Corporation of India has procured about 7.30 lakh tonne of wheat besides 1.35 lakh tonne of Tilam Sangh, 1.8 lakh tonne by RAJFED, and 65,000 tonnes by NAFED.

He informed that so far, 11.50 lakh tonne wheat has arrived in the mandis, out of which, 10.50 lakh tonnes of wheat has been procured by the department at the MSP.

He said a large part of the total procurement has been done in Kota and Bikaner divisions.

He said that the Centre has set a target of procuring 22 lakh tonnes of wheat at the MSP of Rs 1,975 per quintal under the rabi marketing year 2021-22.

