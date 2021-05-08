Left Menu

Maha: Fire at chemical factory in Ambernath; no casualties

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-05-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 18:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a chemical factory at a village in Ambernath of Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted around 12.30 am at a chemical unit in Morli village and five fire engines from the neighbouring civic bodies were pressed into service to douse the flames, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, a foul smell engulfed the entire locality following the blaze, which was brought under control after over two hours, the official said.

The factory was completely gutted in the fire, the cause for which is yet to be ascertained, he added.

