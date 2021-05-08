Left Menu

Oxygen shortage in Goa: Congress slams BJP govt, seeks clarification from Pramod Sawant

Goa Leader of Opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat on Friday sought clarification from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for promising to supply oxygen to neighbouring Maharashtra when the BJP government is unable to address the shortage of life-saving gas in the state.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 08-05-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 18:45 IST
Oxygen shortage in Goa: Congress slams BJP govt, seeks clarification from Pramod Sawant
Goa Leader of Opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Leader of Opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat on Friday sought clarification from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for promising to supply oxygen to neighbouring Maharashtra when the BJP government is unable to address the shortage of life-saving gas in the state. In an official statement, he said, "It is once again clear that the insensitive and irresponsible BJP government has no concern for goans. The Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant promises to supply oxygen to neighbouring states like Maharashtra when Goa itself is facing shortage."

"Today, there are media reports of the statement made by Maharashtra MLA Dipak Kesarkar stating that he is assured by Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant of supplying oxygen to Sindhadurga," he added. Seeking clarification from Goa CM, he said, "The Chief Minister must clarify from where he will send the oxygen to the neighbouring state when Goa is already facing shortage of oxygen."

According to the LoP, there is an acute shortfall of oxygen in the state. "Patients are gasping due to non-availability of adequate oxygen. Doctors in GMC are sharing one oxygen cylinder with three patients. Relatives are made to run for arranging oxygen cylinders. Our Youth Congress workers are working almost day and night trying to arrange oxygen cylinders for the needy," said Kamat.

"I had demanded that government must arrange for an inspection of oxygen facilities in Goa by an All Party Delegation. Neither the Chief Minister nor the Health Minister has responded till today. Where is the Audit Report of Oxygen as instructed by the Prime Minister's office? Why government is afraid to release White Paper on oxygen?" questioned Digambar Kamat. Foreseeing the COVID situation in Goa, he warned the state government that there will be more deaths.

"I want to warn the government that there will be rise in deaths in Goa if government fails to streamline to oxygen system. The entire responsibility of such deaths will be only on the BJP government," stated the LoP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bomb kills at least 25 people near school in Afghan capital

A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 25 people, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said.Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said ambulances were rushing to the scene of the blast n...

India and EU launch a sustainable and comprehensive connectivity partnership: MEA on India-EU summit.

India and EU launch a sustainable and comprehensive connectivity partnership MEA on India-EU summit....

Hologram experts create real-life images that move in air

A holography research group at Brigham Young University recently figured out how to create lightsabers, green for Yoda and red for Darth Vader, naturally, with actual luminous beams rising from them. Inspired by the displays of science fict...

Motor racing-Hamilton takes his 100th pole

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton took the 100th pole position of his Formula One career at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.The Mercedes driver is the first Formula One driver to reach a century of pole positions.Red Bulls Max Ver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021