Left Menu

No jamun trees uprooted in Central Vista Avenue revamp, few trees to be transplanted: Puri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:02 IST
No jamun trees uprooted in Central Vista Avenue revamp, few trees to be transplanted: Puri
The Union housing and urban affairs minister said that only a few trees will be transplanted as part of the project, claiming that the overall green cover will increase. Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that no Jamun trees have been uprooted as part of the ongoing Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, and asserted that defining elements of built heritage like lamp posts will be restored.

The Union housing and urban affairs minister said that only a few trees will be transplanted as part of the project, claiming that the overall green cover will increase.

This comes a day after reports said that several Jamun trees could be uprooted as part of the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project.

''Do not believe in fake photos & canards about ongoing work at Central Vista Avenue. No Jamun trees have been removed. Only a few trees will be transplanted in the entire project. Overall green cover will increase. Defining elements of built heritage like lamp posts etc will be restored,'' Puri tweeted.

In another tweet, the minister said the new Central Vista Avenue will have more public space with refurbished lawns, paved walkways along Rajpath, improved landscape, clean canals, adequate public amenities, vending areas, public performance facilities, safe road crossings, non-disruptive facilities for public events etc.

The project will be ready in time to host the Republic Day parade in 2022, the 75th year of India's independence, he said.

The project is being executed by Shapoorji Pallonji and Co Pvt Ltd.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new Prime Minister's residence and office, and a new Vice President Enclave.

The government has been facing criticism from the Opposition for executing the Central Vista redevelopment project amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Attacking the government on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the project a ''criminal wastage'' and asked the dispensation to focus on people's lives during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ecstatic Hamilton celebrates his 100th pole in Spain

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to take 100 pole positions after lapping fastest for Mercedes in Spanish Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. The 36-year-old was already way ahead of the rest in t...

Maldives: Islamic extremists behind attack on ex-president

A top official in the Maldives said Saturday that Islamic extremists were responsible for an explosion that critically wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed earlier this week, as police said they arrested two of four suspects.Hospital of...

Kotkapura firing: Formation of new SIT for probe a ploy to delay justice, alleges Oppn

The Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP on Saturday rejected the Punjab governments decision to constitute a new special investigation team to probe the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident, alleging that it was a ploy to shield the culprits and delay th...

India, EU to resume talks on FTA; Agree to launch negotiations on investment protection, geographical indications

India and the European Union on Saturday announced the resumption of talks for a free trade agreement, eight years after its suspension, and agreed to launch negotiations for two key pacts on investment protection and geographical indicatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021