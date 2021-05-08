Left Menu

Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator shuts whole network after cyber attack

The company transports 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products through 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of pipelines, and transports 45% of East Coast fuel supply. The malicious software used in the attack was ransomware, two cybersecurity industry sources familiar with the matter said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 21:04 IST
Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator shuts whole network after cyber attack

Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline has shut its entire network after a cyber attack that industry sources said was caused by ransomware software. Colonial's network supplies fuel from U.S refiners on the Gulf Coast to the populous eastern and southern United States. The company transports 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products through 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of pipelines, and transports 45% of East Coast fuel supply.

The malicious software used in the attack was ransomware, two cybersecurity industry sources familiar with the matter said. Ransomware is a type of malware that is designed to lock down systems by encrypting data and demanding payment to regain access. The malware has grown in popularity over the last five years and is most often deployed by cybercriminal groups. The company shut down systems to contain the threat after learning of the attack on Friday, Colonial said in the statement. That action has temporarily halted operations and affected some of its IT systems, the company said.

Colonial has engaged a third-party cybersecurity firm to launch an investigation and contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies, it said. Colonial did not give further details or say for how long its pipelines would be shut.

"Cybersecurity vulnerabilities have become a systemic issue," said Algirde Pipikaite, cyber strategy lead at the World Economic Forum's Centre for Cybersecurity. "Unless cybersecurity measures are embedded in a technology's development phase, we are likely to see more frequent attacks on industrial systems like oil and gas pipelines or water treatment plants," Pipikaite added.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Colonial had shut its main gasoline and distillate lines. During the trading session on Friday, Gulf Coast cash prices for gasoline and diesel edged lower.

Both gasoline and diesel futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose more than crude prices during the day. Gasoline futures gained 0.6% to settle at $2.1269 a gallon, while diesel futures rose 1.1% to settle at $2.0106 a gallon. "The fact that this attack compromised systems that control pipeline infrastructure indicates that either the attack was extremely sophisticated or the systems were not well secured," said Mike Chapple, a professor at the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business and a former computer scientist with the U.S. National Security Agency.

Longer-term price effects will depend on the amount of time that the lines are shut. If barrels are not able to make it onto the lines, Gulf Coast prices could weaken further, while benchmark prices in New York Harbor could rise, one market participant said. Rising benchmark prices are typically followed by price hikes at the pump. Colonial shut down its gasoline and distillate lines during Hurricane Harvey, which hit the Gulf Coast in 2017. That contributed to tight supplies and gasoline price rises in the United States after the hurricane forced many Gulf refineries to shut down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ecstatic Hamilton celebrates his 100th pole in Spain

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to take 100 pole positions after lapping fastest for Mercedes in Spanish Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. The 36-year-old was already way ahead of the rest in t...

Maldives: Islamic extremists behind attack on ex-president

A top official in the Maldives said Saturday that Islamic extremists were responsible for an explosion that critically wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed earlier this week, as police said they arrested two of four suspects.Hospital of...

Kotkapura firing: Formation of new SIT for probe a ploy to delay justice, alleges Oppn

The Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP on Saturday rejected the Punjab governments decision to constitute a new special investigation team to probe the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident, alleging that it was a ploy to shield the culprits and delay th...

India, EU to resume talks on FTA; Agree to launch negotiations on investment protection, geographical indications

India and the European Union on Saturday announced the resumption of talks for a free trade agreement, eight years after its suspension, and agreed to launch negotiations for two key pacts on investment protection and geographical indicatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021