Left Menu

INSTANT VIEW-Cyberattack on pipeline spotlights holes in U.S. energy security

A cyberattack that shut the largest U.S. gasoline pipeline and jeopardized supplies from Gulf Coast refining centers to cities including Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Atlanta put energy security back in the spotlight. Colonial Pipeline halted operations to contain the threat after learning of Friday's attack, the company said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 22:58 IST
INSTANT VIEW-Cyberattack on pipeline spotlights holes in U.S. energy security

A cyberattack that shut the largest U.S. gasoline pipeline and jeopardized supplies from Gulf Coast refining centers to cities including Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Atlanta put energy security back in the spotlight.

Colonial Pipeline halted operations to contain the threat after learning of Friday's attack, the company said. It cut deliveries of 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel through 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of pipelines. Stories:

COMMENTARY PATRICK DeHAAN, PETROLEUM ANALYST, GASBUDDY

"I would not expect this to last long enough to make fuel pricing or supply an issue. "Gas prices are not impacted yet, and should not be if Colonial's operations return soon."

ANDREW LIPOW, PRESIDENT, LIPOW OIL ASSOCIATES "As every day goes by, it becomes a greater and greater impact on Gulf Coast oil refining. Refiners would have to react by reducing crude processing because they’ve lost part of the distribution system."

"If the Colonial shutdown becomes more extended, to four or five days, (refiners) might have to reduce their operating rates to contain inventories. Colonial ships over 2 million barrels per day from the Gulf Coast and the alternative, the Plantation Pipe Line, carries 700,000 barrels." ALGIRDE PIPIKAITE, CYBER SECURITY LEAD, WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM'S CENTER FOR CYBERSECURITY

"This attack is unusual for the U.S. But, the bottom line is that attacks targeting operational technology - the industrial control systems on the production line or plant floor - are becoming more frequent." "Cybersecurity vulnerabilities have become a systemic issue. It needs strategic oversight to ensure that operations have preventative controls and an appropriate responses plan if and when attackers breach a system."

MIKE CHAPPLE, PROF OF IT, ANALYTICS AND OPERATIONS, UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME'S MENDOZA COLLEGE OF BUSINESS "This pipeline shutdown sends the message that core elements of our national infrastructure continue to be vulnerable to cyberattack. Securing our energy infrastructure is a national security issue that involves several different federal agencies and requires centralized leadership.

"Last year, Congress authorized the creation of a national cybersecurity director within the White House, but this position remains unfilled by the Biden administration. In the wake of attacks like Colonial Pipeline and Solar Winds, it is clear that filling the role needs to be a higher priority."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills wife, then hangs himself in UP village

A man hanged himself after killing his wife at a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident happened at Kaima village under Machreta police station on Friday night, and was reported on the 112 helpline this morning.Additional Super...

Efforts on to increase number of oxygen beds in J-K hospitals: Dulloo

Efforts are on to increase the number of beds with oxygen support in hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir in the shortest possible time, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said on Saturday.Dulloo was speaking at...

UP: 7 held for selling pneumonia injections as remdesivir

With the arrest of seven persons, the Noida police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang that sold vials of injections used in pneumonia treatment packaged as remdesivir.Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that is being used for the treatme...

Tennis-Sabalenka downs world number one Barty to claim Madrid crown

Aryna Sabalenka was in ominous form as she overpowered world number one Ash Barty 6-0 3-6 6-4 to win the Madrid Open on Saturday. In claiming victory, the Belarusian gained revenge after being beaten by the Australian in the Stuttgart Open ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021