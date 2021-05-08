Left Menu

NDMC mayor writes to L-G on release of funds

North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC Mayor Jai Prakash on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant Governor L-G Anil Baijal requesting his intervention for the immediate release of Rs 460.40 crores as the first installment of grant-in-aid for this fiscal.Prakash said the financial situation of the NDMC is in dire straits and it has not been able to pay the salaries of its doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation staff, other supporting staff and officers for February, March and April.The immediate release of Rs 460.40 crores for the financial year 2021-22 will help the North DMC to tide over the crisis for now.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 23:57 IST
NDMC mayor writes to L-G on release of funds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Mayor Jai Prakash on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal requesting his intervention for the immediate release of Rs 460.40 crores as the first instalment of grant-in-aid for this fiscal.

Prakash said the financial situation of the NDMC is in ''dire straits'' and it has not been able to pay the salaries of its doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation staff, other supporting staff and officers for February, March and April.

''The immediate release of Rs 460.40 crores for the financial year 2021-22 will help the North DMC to tide over the crisis for now. Our own revenue generation may take some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, hence, it is also requested to release a one-time pandemic relief package of Rs 1,000 crores immediately so that hospital worker and other expenses are taken care of of,'' he said in the letter.

The NDMC has three COVID hospitals under it. Hindu Rao Hospital, RBTB Hospital and Balak Ram Hospital have a total of more than 400 beds, Prakash said.

The mayor said he had apprised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of the financial crunch and requested him to release the funds. But to date ''not a single penny'' has been released by the government, Prakash said.

''Due to non-payment of salaries, restlessness has already started creeping in among the municipal workers. At this juncture, the city cannot afford to have health and sanitation workers with low morale. This has shown a ripple effect on their families too. To save the situation some urgent action is warranted,'' he urged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills wife, then hangs himself in UP village

A man hanged himself after killing his wife at a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident happened at Kaima village under Machreta police station on Friday night, and was reported on the 112 helpline this morning.Additional Super...

Efforts on to increase number of oxygen beds in J-K hospitals: Dulloo

Efforts are on to increase the number of beds with oxygen support in hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir in the shortest possible time, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said on Saturday.Dulloo was speaking at...

UP: 7 held for selling pneumonia injections as remdesivir

With the arrest of seven persons, the Noida police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang that sold vials of injections used in pneumonia treatment packaged as remdesivir.Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that is being used for the treatme...

Tennis-Sabalenka downs world number one Barty to claim Madrid crown

Aryna Sabalenka was in ominous form as she overpowered world number one Ash Barty 6-0 3-6 6-4 to win the Madrid Open on Saturday. In claiming victory, the Belarusian gained revenge after being beaten by the Australian in the Stuttgart Open ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021