Dawoodi Bohra community sets up COVID-19 'war room' in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar

The Dawoodi Bohra community has set up a COVID-19 'war room' in Mumbai to facilitate distressed people amid the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-05-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 08:49 IST
A war room being set up in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Dawoodi Bohra community has set up a COVID-19 'war room' in Mumbai to facilitate distressed people amid the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. The war room, which has been set up in Bhendi Bazaar area of the state capital, assists people by fulfilling their oxygen requirements, providing real-time updates on the availability of beds in hospitals and help the families in the burial of the dead.

It is being managed by a 60-member team comprising multi-specialty doctors, social service volunteers and local authorities. "We have a helpline number and a team of about 60 doctors in the camp to help people. As per their requirement, we arrange beds, oxygen cylinders, burials for those reaching out to us," Taizoon Bearingwala, a war room coordinator, told ANI.

He further said that the moment they get a call from patients or their relatives, their team gets busy in ensuring that the patient gets medical attention at the earliest. "The doctors on our panel advise whether the patient needs hospitalisation or just oxygen at home. We even find the burial ground for the deceased patients," he said.

On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 53,605 new COVID-19 cases, registering a slight dip from its Friday tally of 54,022 cases. With this, the total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 50,53,336. 864 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 75,277. Mumbai too saw a dip in the number of new cases, as it recorded 2,664 COVID-19 infections and 62-related deaths on Saturday. (ANI)

