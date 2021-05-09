Left Menu

Reformed vagabonds cook food for COVID-19 affected in Jaipur

In a unique initiative, 40 reformed vagabonds have been deployed for the preparation of food meant for the distribution of food amongst more than 4,000 COVID-19 pandemic affected people.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 09-05-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 09:20 IST
Reformed vagabonds cook food for COVID-19 affected in Jaipur
Volunteers working in the kitchen . Image Credit: ANI

In a unique initiative, 40 reformed vagabonds have been deployed for the preparation of food meant for the distribution of food amongst more than 4,000 COVID-19 pandemic affected people. The one-time beggars', picked up by the Rajasthan Police, were skilled in cooking under the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation ( RSLDC)'s scheme.

In January these vagabonds were registered at Sopan Institute, Jagatpura. Under the food distribution programme, more than four thousand people are given free food every day inside Jaipur's Akshaya Patra Foundation. Sopan Institute is working in collaboration with Akshay Patra Foundation for this venture.

The services for food preparation are being rendered free of cost. "We had to guide them in the first few days but now they are all in control of the whole thing. They are laborious and want to move ahead in life," said Saurav Sharma, Production Supervisor.

Food cooked by the group is being served to COVID-19 affected people who are in hospitals. "They work in batches of 15 each and in two shifts. While a few of them work in the kitchen, a few do the maintenance work. They have changed as people. Earlier, they had to look after themselves now a feeling of service can be seen in their selfless attitudes. They are not asking for money," said Jitendra Pratap Singh, Director, Sopan Institute.

"We are maintaining extreme hygiene standards. Their clothes are being washed, everything is being sanitised. We also monitor their temperatures using thermal screening," Singh added. At present, Rajasthan has 1,99,147 active coronavirus cases and the state's COVID-related death toll stands at 5,346. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISKCON Siliguri starts food distribution among COVID-19 patients and their kin

Amid rising cases of coronavirus infections across the state, the International Society For Krishna Consciousness ISKCON Siliguri has started distributing food among COVID-19 patients. Food packets were distributed to around 50 COVID-19 pos...

China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives

Remnants of Chinas biggest rocket landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, with the bulk of its components destroyed upon re-entry into the Earths atmosphere, according to Chinese state media, ending days of speculation over where the debris w...

Man City title celebrations on hold after losing to Chelsea

In a haze of blue smoke produced by fans, Manchester Citys team buses were serenaded into their stadium with chants of Champions. They proved premature. There was still a game closed to crowds due to the pandemic to be won.And Chelsea cam...

169 new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 7,551

At least 169 people, including 12 policemen who had returned from West Bengal after election duty, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the states COVID-19 caseload to 7,551, an official said on Sunday.So far 287 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021