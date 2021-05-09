Left Menu

Odisha reports 10,635 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Odisha registered 10,635 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the state health department said.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-05-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 11:00 IST
Odisha reports 10,635 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha registered 10,635 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the state health department said. The state also recorded 21 COVID-related deaths yesterday, taking the death toll in the state to 2,161. As many as 7,664 COVID-infected patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state stood at 4,39,322. According to the official health bulletin, the state has 93,287 active COVID-19 cases. The cumulative number of COVID tests conducted so far has reached 1,05,17,838.

In order to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the state government took stricter measures on Wednesday and imposed a 14-day lockdown starting today till 5 am of May 19. As per the guideline, all emergency services have been permitted and grocery stores have been also allowed to operate from 6 am to 12 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 10,635 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Odisha registered 10,635 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the state health department said. The state also recorded 21 COVID-related deaths yesterday, taking the death toll in the state to 2,161. As many as 7,664 COVID-infected patients reco...

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh receive fresh stock of COVID-19 vaccines

As states are conducting large-scale vaccination drives against coronavirus, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have received fresh stocks of COVID-19 vaccines. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed that the state received 3.5 lakh dos...

Will double headcount; lot of headroom for growing user base: Koo

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo is planning to double its headcount in the next one year as it significantly scales up its user base on the platform, especially vernacular subscribers, its co-founder said. Speaking to PTI, Koo co-found...

Stana Katic's show 'Absentia' to end with season three

Actor Stana Katic has revealed that her thriller series Absentia will not be coming back with more seasons on Amazon Prime Video.The actor, who played the lead role of Emily Byrne in the show, shared the news in a statement posted on her so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021