Karnataka: People throng Hubli market, flout COVID protocols

Ahead of the complete lockdown in Karnataka, people thronged at the Hubli market for purchasing essential commodities on Sunday.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-05-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 11:39 IST
Visual from Hubli market. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the complete lockdown in Karnataka, people thronged at the Hubli market for purchasing essential commodities on Sunday. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced a complete lockdown for two weeks in the state starting from 6 am on May 10 till 6 am on May 24. However, he also informed that eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops have been permitted to operate from 6 am to 10 am during the lockdown.

Even after allowing people to procure essential commodities for a certain duration in the lockdown, people flocked at the Hubli market while paying no heed to COVID-related protocols. People were seen in close proximity to each other in narrow lanes of the market.

many were also seen flouting mandatory face mask norms. The state government has imposed a lockdown due to an increase in COVID cases. (ANI)

