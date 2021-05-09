Left Menu

Oxygen Express with 80 MT liquid medical oxygen reaches Kanpur

Kanpur received its first Oxygen Express on Sunday morning with 80 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) amid the oxygen crisis across the country due to the second wave of the coronavirus.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-05-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 11:47 IST
Screengrab from a video tweeted by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.. Image Credit: ANI

Kanpur received its first Oxygen Express on Sunday morning with 80 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) amid the oxygen crisis across the country due to the second wave of the coronavirus. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed that the train had reached Kanpur from Durgapur in West Bengal.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister wrote in Hindi, "Growing the oxygen availability for the treatment of COVID patients, Oxygen Express reached Kanpur after loading liquid oxygen from Durgapur." The train carried 80 MT of liquid medical oxygen in four tankers reached the city three hours before the schedule.

As per the official report, till Friday evening, Uttar Pradesh had received 729 MT of oxygen. The Indian Railways started Oxygen Express in order to facilitate the supply of LMO amid its increasing demand.

So far, the Railways has delivered 1125 MT of LMO to various states across the country in 76 tankers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

