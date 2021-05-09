Left Menu

COVID-19: Odisha police dispatches 473 tankers of medical oxygen to 11 states

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-05-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 12:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 473 tankers/containers carrying 8689.626 MT medical oxygen have been dispatched under escort/supervision of Odisha police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 11 needy states in the country. More oxygen tankers will be dispatched on Sunday, as per an official statement.

During the last 17 days, as many as 47 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 780.542MT, 116 from Dhenkanal with 1828.1 MT, 119 from Jajpur with 2472.452 MT and 191 from Rourkela with 3604.532 MT. A total of 141 tankers with 2854.424 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 122 tankers with 2072.759 MT of oxygen to Telangana. Tamil Nadu has received 10 tankers filled with 202.04 MT of medical oxygen. Similarly, Haryana has received 65 tankers filled with 1179.222 MT of oxygen.

42 tankers with 732.02 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 289.651 MT of oxygen-filled in 19 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh. As many as 35 tankers have carried around 644.08 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 42nos of tankers with 732.02 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date. 13 tankers with 237.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, 2 tankers with 58.22 MT sent to Punjab and 2 tankers with 31.29 MT sent to Bihar in the last 17 days.

Based on the directive of the Chief Minister, a special cell was formed under Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to states facing deficit amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

