Left Menu

Fire at Syrian oil refinery extinguished after leakage

Head of Homs Oil Refinery Suleiman Mohammed told state TV that the distillation unit that caught fire is one of four at the refinery.In addition to the refinery in Homs, Syria has another one near the coastal town of Banias.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 09-05-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:08 IST
Fire at Syrian oil refinery extinguished after leakage
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Firefighters extinguished a blaze Sunday in a distillation unit at one of Syria's two oil refineries, Syrian state TV reported.

No one was hurt, but the fire caused some damage to the facility, a refinery official said. The TV named the cause of the fire as crude oil leakage from one of the pumping stations at the Homs Oil Refinery in the central province of Homs.

The fire came amid a series of mysterious attacks on vessels and oil facilities in Syria over the past months. The war-torn country has been suffering from fuel shortage in recent months. Head of Homs Oil Refinery Suleiman Mohammed told state TV that the distillation unit that caught fire is one of four at the refinery.

In addition to the refinery in Homs, Syria has another one near the coastal town of Banias. Both are government-run and operating. Syria's oil resources are mostly outside of government controlled areas.

Syria controls some small oil and gas fields in the country's center but most of the country's large fields in the east are controlled by U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters. This has made Damascus reliant on Iran for fuel.

The U.S. Treasury sanctions have targeted a network that spanned Syria, Iran and Russia responsible for shipping oil to the Syrian government.

In late April, Syria's oil ministry said a fire erupted in an oil tanker on its coast after what it said was a suspected drone attack.

In January, an explosion in an oil tanker outside a state fuel distribution company in Homs caused massive fire. The minister of oil told Syrian state TV at the time that seven tankers caught fire but there were no civilian casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

50-year-old man, nephew shot dead in UP's Bijnor

A 50-year-old man and his nephew, both accused in a murder case, were shot dead here on Sunday, police said. Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh said the incident took place at Dhakalpur village while Dhir Singh and his nephew Ankur 24...

Fifteen killed in landslide at Guinea gold mine

A landslide at an artisanal gold mine has killed at least 15 people in northeastern Guinea, the government said on Sunday. The disaster took place on Saturday in remote Siguiri province, 800 km 500 miles from the capital Conakry. The zone h...

In tense Jerusalem, flag-waving Israeli march to go ahead

Police on Sunday gave the go-ahead to the annual Jerusalem Day parade, a flag-waving display of Israeli claims to all of the contested city, despite days of unrest and soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions at a flashpoint holy site. Mondays ...

TMC writes to RS chairman, LS speaker requesting parliamentary panel meetings be held virtually

The Trinamool Congress has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging them to let parliamentary committee meetings be held virtually to enable them to address issues of public interest amidst the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021