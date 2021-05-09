Left Menu

Andhra Mining Minister orders high-level inquiry into Mamillapalle blast

Andhra Pradesh Mining Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday ordered a high-level inquiry into the Kadapa district blast in which 10 people died.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-05-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:18 IST
Andhra Pradesh Mining Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Mining Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday ordered a high-level inquiry into the Kadapa district blast in which 10 people died. The Mining Minister's office informed that an inquiry committee is formed and Kadapa joint Collector (revenue) will lead the committee. Officers from five departments -- mining, revenue, police, mines safety and explosives -- are members in the committee. The committee has to submit its report to the government on the tragic mishap in five days. District collector has already submitted a preliminary report.

The Minister expressed his concern over the demise of ten persons in that accident. He assured full government support to the families of the bereaved. Minister said that compensation of Rs 10 lakhs for bereaved family members and Rs 5 lakhs for injured is being given from the fund of district mineral foundation trust. The blast took place due to negligence of lease holder, he alleged.

Earlier on May 8, 10 people died in an explosion due to gelatin sticks near Mamillapalle village in the Kalasapadu area of Kadapa district on Saturday. Four persons are missing after the incident which took place near Mamillapalle village of Kadapa's Kalasapadu Mandal. (ANI)

