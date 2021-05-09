Gujarat: 8-year-old girl mauled to death by leopard

An 8-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Gir East forest division in Gujarat's Amreli district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place in Nesadi village in Savarkundla taluka around 1am when the girl, identified as Payal Devka, was sleeping with her parents on the terrace of their home on a farm, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Dushyant Vasavada said.

''The leopard caught her by the neck and dragged her.

The child's body was found some 80 metres away. Cages have been set up in the area to rescue the leopard,'' he added.

