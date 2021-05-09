Left Menu

Man, accomplice held for murder of sister in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a man and his friend allegedly for killing his sister, solving a murder case over the span of two weeks.

ANI | Hoshiarpur (Punjab) | Updated: 09-05-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 16:25 IST
Man, accomplice held for murder of sister in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Harpreet Singh has been arrested by the Punjab police for the murder of his sister. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a man and his friend allegedly for killing his sister, solving a murder case over the span of two weeks. The victim, Manpreet's bullet-ridden body was found on April 22 at Sikri Adda in Bullowal Police Station here. Her younger brother, Harpreet Singh and his accomplice Iqbal Singh have been arrested and the weapon and three SUVs used in the crime have been seized.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Navjot Singh Mahal, nine bullets were found in Manpreet's body after which a case under sections 302, 34 IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against unidentified persons. Two special teams were constituted to crack this heinous crime.

Harpreet was the kingpin of the crime who hatched the conspiracy to kill his sister Manpreet, who married against the wishes of the family nearly eight years ago and was living at her in-law's house in Khadiala Sainian, the police said. Manpreet had filed for a divorce from her husband Pawandeep Singh and wanted to rejoin her family which was not acceptable to Harpreet, which is why he conspired to kill her, the police added.

Mahal informed that Manpreet had been strangled in the back of a vehicle by her brother while Iqbal drove. "When Manpreet got unconscious, Harpreet pulled her out of car near Sikri Adda and pumped nine bullets from .32 bore revolver and both accused fled away by dumping body on roadside," the SSP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 1705 hours STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-FOOT-IND-LDALL AFC COVID chaos at AFC Cup Group D matches postponed, Bengaluru FC game in doubt after protocol breach Eds Collating all stories for combined lead...

Oxygen Express: Nearly 4,200 MT of liquid medical oxygen delivered across India

The Railways has delivered nearly 4,200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in more than 268 tankers to various states since April 19, the national transporter said on Sunday.So far, 68 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journeys, it sa...

Afghan school blast toll rises to 58, families bury victims

The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistans capital Kabul has risen to 58, Afghan officials said on Sunday, with doctors struggling to provide medical care to at least 150 injured.The bombing on Saturday evening shook ...

Spain's Sanchez renews call for debt mutualization - newspaper

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday renewed his call for debt mutualization, saying it will help Europe better compete with other countries around the world. In an interview with Greek To Vima newspaper published on Sunday, Sanche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021