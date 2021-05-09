COVID-19 crisis: Kanpur receives its first Oxygen Express with 80 MT medical oxygen

The Ministry of Railways informed that Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur received its first Oxygen Express on Sunday as part of its efforts to deliver liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in the "shortest time possible" to states who are requesting for the Railways' help. "The medical oxygen is now being delivered by the Indian Railways to new cities like Kanpur, which received 80 MT of LMO on Sunday," the ministry said.

The Indian Railways has so far delivered nearly 4,200 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen in 268 tankers across the country. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, as many as 68 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far.

"Till now, 293 MT has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 1230 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 271 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 555 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan and 1,679 MT in Delhi," the Ministry said. "It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states," the ministry further said.

"More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night," it added. The country is currently witnessing a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 4,03,738 fresh cases and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload reached 2,22,96,414, including 37,36,648 active cases, 1,83,17,404 discharges and 2,42,362 deaths. (ANI)

