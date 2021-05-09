Left Menu

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi injured after his car hit by tractor in Odisha's Balasore

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Sunday sustained injuries after the car in which he was travelling hit by a tractor in Nilagiri area of Odisha's Balasore district.

ANI | Balasore (Odisha) | Updated: 09-05-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 18:58 IST
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi injured after his car hit by tractor in Odisha's Balasore
Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi during his treatment after the road accident. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Sunday sustained injuries after the car in which he was travelling hit by a tractor in Nilagiri area of Odisha's Balasore district. The Union Minister himself informed about the accident on his Twitter handle.

"A Tractor hit my car today at Pudasul near Nilgiri when I was going to visit the distressed family members of a person who died in my constituency," Sarangi said in his tweet. "Due to the grace of Lord Jagannath, the blessings of my revered mother and the good wishes of my people, I escaped with minor injuries to my nose. I am now fine. My PA, PSO in the car as also the Driver are also fine," he added.

The local police rushed to the spot and the minister was taken to Nilgiri Hospital in Balasore district for treatment. The police also confiscated the tractor. The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to wish a speedy recovery to Sarangi.

"Came to know about Pratap Sarangi's accident. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health," Patnaik tweeted in Odia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No oxygen shortage, opposition spreading rumours to spread fear: BJP's Ramchander Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Sunday hit out at opposition leaders for allegedly spreading rumours about the oxygen shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic and creating fear. While speaking to ANI, Rao said that there was no...

MP sees 11,051 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 11,051 fresh Covid-19 cases and 86 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 6,71,763 and the toll to 6,420, the state health department said.A total of 4,538 patients were discharged from hospitals in ...

Actively monitor private COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers: Kejriwal writes to Vardhan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to actively monitor and supervise private COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers in the country and ensure adequate availability of the vaccine doses to states and Union territories.The central ...

AP logs 22,164 new COVID cases, 92 deaths push toll to 8,707

Over 1.05 lakh sample tests turned out 22,164 fresh cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, taking the gross to 12,87,603.In the 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, 18,832 patients had also recovered from the infection while 92 others...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021