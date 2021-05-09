Bina Refinery will provide 25 MT oxygen to MP on daily basis, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the Bina Refinery will provide 25 metric tonnes (MT) oxygen to Madhya Pradesh on a daily basis amid increasing demand for medical oxygen due to surging COVID-19 cases. Pradhan along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh on Saturday convened a meeting with officials of Bharat Oman Refinery Ltd in Sagar district.

"In the coming days, the Bina Refinery will provide 25 MT oxygen to Madhya Pradesh on a daily basis," Pradhan told ANI, adding that it equals to about 3,000 thousand jumbo cylinders a day. Pradhan also reviewed a 1,000-bed temporary COVID facility in the district, scheduled to start functioning from May 25.

Speaking about the facility, Chauhan said that efforts were being made to be self-reliant in terms of oxygen. "We have smaller oxygen plants in our state. Discussions are being held with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the setting up of a big plant. Keeping in mind all the factors, a decision will be made," he said.

Madhya Pradesh reported as many as 11,598 new COVID-19 cases, 4,445 recoveries and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases now stands at 6,60,712, including 5,51,892 recoveries, 6,334 deaths and 1,02,486 active cases. (ANI)

