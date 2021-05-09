Punjab procures 128.50 lakh MT wheat

Punjab Food minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Sunday said the state has procured 128.50 lakh metric tonne of wheat so far despite challenges posed by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is expecting a total arrival of 130 lakh MT of crop in mandis.

Last year, the state had procured 127.10 lakh MT of wheat.

The minister, in an official release, congratulated farmers, 'arthiyas', labour and other stakeholders for smooth conduct of procurement operations across the state.

