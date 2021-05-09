President Kovind expresses grief over demise of Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra

Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed his grief over the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra and said that his absence is an irreparable loss.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed his grief over the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra and said that his absence is an irreparable loss. "With the passing away of Raghunath Mohapatra, the field of art has become poorer. A very talented sculptor of traditional forms, he was honored with all the three Padma awards. His absence is an irreparable loss. My condolences to his family, friends and followers," the President tweeted.

Mohapatra passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19. He was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier expressed condolence over his demise.

"Saddened by the demise of MP Shri Raghunath Mohapatra Ji. He made pioneering contributions to the world of art, architecture, and culture. He will be remembered for his contributions to popularising traditional crafts. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also mourned the death of Mohapatra and said he will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution to the enrichment of the art and heritage of Odisha.

"I am saddened to know about the death of Raghunath Mohapatra, an internationally renowned artist and MP. He will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution to the enrichment of the Art and Heritage of Odisha. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family members and wish them well," Patnaik tweeted in Odia. Mohapatra was awarded Padma Shri in 1975 and Padma Bhushan in 2001. He was also awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2013. (ANI)

