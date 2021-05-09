Left Menu

After couple tests Covid positive, Delhi Police Head Constable comes to the rescue of their 6-month-old

In a heartwarming episode that incidentally took place on Mothers' Day amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the head constable of the Delhi Police on Sunday took care of a child, both of whose parents were down with the coronavirus infection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 23:06 IST
After couple tests Covid positive, Delhi Police Head Constable comes to the rescue of their 6-month-old
Head constable Rakhi taking care of the baby. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a heartwarming episode that incidentally took place on Mothers' Day amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the head constable of the Delhi Police on Sunday took care of a child, both of whose parents were down with the coronavirus infection. With thousands of fresh cases every day, many parents are worried about who will take care of their children when both parents test positive.

A young COVID-positive couple residing at Radio Colony in GTB Nagar were faced with the same dilemma and were concerned about the well-being of their six-month-old baby who had fortunately tested negative. Relatives residing in different parts of Uttar Pradesh could not take care of the child as both Delhi and UP are in lockdown and arranging emergency passes might have taken valuable time.

One relative living in Meerut sought help from HC Rakhi who is posted in DCP Shahdara office. HC Rakhi immediately communicated the same to her Senior officers and on their approval, she also contacted the Covid positive parents of the baby and on the confirmation, rushed to the given address at GTB Nagar, North West Delhi without wasting any time. Rakhi reached there and took custody of the baby and his belongings and took care with sincerity. She arranged all the needs of the baby with baby food supplements provided by his parents and safely handed over the child to the maternal grandmother living at Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Jerusalem tense over evictions and holidays

East Jerusalem has seen nightly clashes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with Palestinians pitted against Israeli police and settlers.The issues and the scale of the protests have varied, covering religion, land and politics, but ru...

Jordan warns Israel against 'barbaric' attacks on mosque -statement

Jordan urged Israel on Sunday to stop what it described as barbaric attacks on worshippers in Jerusalems al Aqsa mosque and said it would step up international pressure. Jordan, which has custodianship of Muslim and Christian sites in Jerus...

Meghalaya records highest single-day spike of 18 coronavirus

A record single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 fatalities and 418 new cases on Sunday pushed Meghalayas death toll due to the disease to 228 and infection tally to 19,720, a senior health official said.Fourteen COVID-19 deaths were reported from ...

3 killed after car collides with jeep in Rajasthan

Three people including a minor were killed and as many injured in a collision between a car and a jeep in Rajasthans Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday, police said.The deceased were identified as Saraswati Devi 60, her brother Gautam Kumar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021