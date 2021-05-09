Left Menu

Vice President Naidu condoles death of Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra who passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-05-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 23:22 IST
Vice President Naidu condoles death of Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra
Late Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra who passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19. "I am distressed to receive the sad news of the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned sculptor Shri Raghunath Mahapatra Ji. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family member and his fans. Om Shanti!" tweeted the official account of Vice President of India.

Expressing condolences, President Ram Nath Kovind said Mohapatra's absence is an irreparable loss. "With the passing away of Raghunath Mohapatra, the field of art has become poorer. A very talented sculptor of traditional forms, he was honoured with all the three Padma awards. His absence is an irreparable loss. My condolences to his family, friends and followers," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Mohapatra was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also mourned Mohapatra's demise.

Mohapatra was awarded Padma Shri in 1975 and Padma Bhushan in 2001. He was also awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2013. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

