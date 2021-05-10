Patnaik sanctions Rs 60 lakh for feeding stray dogs, cattle during Covid lockdown

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sanctioned funds for feeding stray animals in all urban pockets during the 14-day coronavirus lockdown period.

''The lockdown is now underway across the state to control the pandemic. Therefore, stray dogs and cattle are deprived of food... The CM has approved sanction of Rs 60 lakh from his relief fund,'' an official release said.

The funds will be available in five municipal corporations, 48 municipalities and 61 notified area councils (NACs), it said, adding, the urban local bodies will provide food to stray animals through various voluntary organisations.

A report from Jajpur district said the local administration Sunday distributed food to monkeys, dogs and cows at the Mahavinayak temple in the Chandikhole area.

The district administration has also appealed to people to feed stray animals during the lockdown phase that started from May 5.

