Left Menu

Haryana extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 17

In order to contain the COVID outbreak, Haryana on Sunday extended lockdown for another week starting from May 10 to May 17, said the state government, adding that the state will observe the period as 'Surkshit Haryana'.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 10-05-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 06:12 IST
Haryana extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 17
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to contain the COVID outbreak, Haryana on Sunday extended lockdown for another week starting from May 10 to May 17, said the state government, adding that the state will observe the period as 'Surkshit Haryana'. "To contain the spread of the COVID pandemic, the restrictions are imposed for another one week that is from May 10, 2021 (05:00 am onwards) to May 17, 2021 (till 05:00 am) in the State of Haryana. The period is to be observed as Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana," reads the order.

No gathering of more than 11 persons to be allowed, including for weddings, cremations/funerals. Marriages will be allowed to be conducted only at home and Courts with a maximum limit of 11 persons and no movement of 'barat' procession is allowed, the government said. Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said strict action will be taken against those who flout the COVID restrictions.

"Surkshit Haryana announced from May 10 to May 17. Stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Haryana," Anil Vij told ANI. A lockdown was already imposed in Haryana till May 10 with effect from May 3.

Haryana reported 13,548 new COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday. With this, the case tally reached 6,15,897. As many as 12,639 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in Haryana stands at 1,16,867. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MOIL to set up 350 oxygen bedded COVID care centre in MP

The MOIL Limited will set up 350 oxygen bedded COVID care centre in Madya Pradesh at different locations, said the state government on Sunday. The state government and central government are fighting together against COVID-19. MOIL will set...

Taliban declares 3-day ceasefire for Eid celebrations post Kabul school blasts

Two days after a deadly bombing outside a school in Kabul claimed the lives of over 60 students, the Taliban on Monday announced that they would observe a three-day ceasefire for the festival of Eid. Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesperson, ...

FEATURE-Climate shifts and rising demand leave Turkey battling growing water stress

Per-person water availability is declining in Turkey Farming eats up nearly 75 of annual consumption Opposition mayors have pledged new water-management policies By Jennifer HattamISTANBUL, May 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Last winter,...

Rugby-Red card replacements, goal-line drop-outs retained for Trans-Tasman competition

Australia and New Zealand have agreed to retain replacements for red-carded players and goal-line drop-outs in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition after trialling the rule innovations in domestic seasons, organisers said on Monday. Goa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021