Indian Coast Guard rescues missing fishing boat 'FB Kalamma', crew safe

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued the fishing boat 'FB Kalamma' with five crew members on Sunday, which "got toppled view inclement weather and was adrift since May 8."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 08:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 08:08 IST
India Coast Guard Interceptor Boat C-412 rescued FB Kalamma with 05 crew. Image Credit: ANI

It further said that the boat was safely towed to HutBay Harbour and handed over to fisheries authorities with all crew in healthy condition.

"@IndiaCoastGuard Interceptor Boat C-412 rescued FB Kalamma with 05 crew #today. The boat got toppled view inclement weather & was adrift since 08 May & raised distress alert. Boat safely towed to #HutBay Harbour & handed over to fisheries authorities with all crew in healthy condition," tweeted Indian Coast Guard. Earlier on May 1, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) also located the fishing boat 'Mercedes' which went missing in the high sea and was presumed sunk. A search and rescue operation was launched on April 24.

The Indian Coast Guard, as the national maritime search and rescue coordinator, has saved around 10,000 lives over 3,400 missions averaging almost one life saved per two days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

