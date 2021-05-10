Left Menu

Oxygen Express with highest volumes of LMO arrives Delhi from Hapa

Indian Railways on Monday informed that Oxygen Express carrying around 225 MT of oxygen from Gujarat's Hapa will be offloaded in Delhi Cantt today.

Oxygen Express carrying around 225 MT of oxygen arrives Delhi Cantt. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways on Monday informed that Oxygen Express carrying around 225 MT of oxygen from Gujarat's Hapa will be offloaded in Delhi Cantt today. According to Railways, the train has the highest volumes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) which is being transported on a single train.

Ministry of Railways tweeted and informed about its departure of the train on Sunday night. "Another Oxygen Express carrying 11 tankers with 224.67 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) has departed from Hapa, Gujarat to Delhi Cantt. This train has highest volumes of LMO being transported on a single train," Ministry tweeted.

The Indian Railways has so far delivered nearly 4,200 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen in 268 tankers across the country. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, as many as 68 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far. "Till now, 293 MT has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 1230 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 271 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 555 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, and 1,679 MT in Delhi," the Ministry said.

"More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night," it added. The country is currently witnessing a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 4,03,738 fresh cases and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload reached 2,22,96,414, including 37,36,648 active cases, 1,83,17,404 discharges and 2,42,362 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

