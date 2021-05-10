Three poachers held in Assam, arms and ammunition recovered
ANI | Guwahati (Assam), | Updated: 10-05-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 08:33 IST
In a major breakthrough, Assam Police on Sunday arrested three rhino poachers and allegedly recovered arms and ammunition from their possession from Karbi Anglong district. According to a press release issued by Assam Police, they have arrested Welson Teron, 34, Dereshang Rengma, 36 and Alo Rengma, 29 and recovered some sophisticated arms and ammunition from their possession.
While Welson and Dereshang are residents of Karbi Anglong and Alo is a resident of Nagaland's Dimapur. Police recovered two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, 30 rounds of live AK ammunition, and other equipment from the custody of the rhino poachers. (ANI)
