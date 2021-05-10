Left Menu

Bengal activist allegedly raped while going to farmers' protest at Delhi's Tikri border, dies due to Covid

A West Bengal-based woman who died with COVID-19 symptoms at a hospital in Haryana was allegedly gang-raped while she was going to join the farmers' protest at Tikri border in Haryana.

ANI | Jhajjar (Haryana) | Updated: 10-05-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 09:59 IST
Vijay Kumar, city police station incharge speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A West Bengal-based woman who died with COVID-19 symptoms at a hospital in Haryana was allegedly gang-raped while she was going to join the farmers' protest at Tikri border in Haryana. The police said they have formed a team including three inspectors which will be supervised by DSP with the cyber cell, to track down the accused. A case has been registered into the matter against four persons.

As per the First Information Report filed by the father of the 25-year-old deceased, the activist came to Tikri from West Bengal on April 11 to join the farmers' protest against the farm laws. She was admitted to a hospital in Jhajjar district with COVID-19 symptoms on April 26.

"As per her father, she was raped. The victim was hospitalised for COVID and succumbed to it on April 30. A case has been registered into the matter and an SIT has been formed," Vijay Kumar, city police station incharge told ANI. Quoting the complaint, Kumar said the woman narrated the rape incident to her father on phone.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

