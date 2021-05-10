Left Menu

Celebration of New Zealand Sign Language Week as official language

“We’re recognised as a world leader for our commitment to maintaining and furthering the use of our sign language,” says Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-05-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 10:28 IST
Celebration of New Zealand Sign Language Week as official language
Hon Carmel Sepuloni will also be speaking at the New Zealand Sign Language Week 2021 Breakfast at Parliament on 10 May, at 0930am. Image Credit: Wikimedia

This week (10 – 16 May 2021) is New Zealand Sign Language Week (NZSL), a nationwide celebration of NZSL as an official language of New Zealand.

"We're recognised as a world leader for our commitment to maintaining and furthering the use of our sign language," says Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni. "That's why it's important that we take this opportunity to really celebrate and affirm the passion and diversity of our Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

"This week is also about lifting the status of NZSL by making sure we're constantly including our Deaf and hard-of-hearing community in everything we do – from our everyday conversations to decision-making.

"I note for example, how important it was that we had NZSL interpreters at the COVID-19 1 pm press briefings during the initial alert level restrictions. It was the one constant thing that connected the community with news at the same time as the rest of the country.

"The Government has also taken steps to invest in inclusive and accessible spaces for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community. Ko Taku Reo Deaf Education New Zealand, who runs a youth theatre project received funding as part of the Government's Creatives in Schools programme.

"This particular project underlines the importance of supporting the community to confidently express and celebrate their unique Deaf culture, and strengthen their sense of identity and belonging in the arts and creative space.

"Bridging these divides and breaking down barriers continue to be a key priority for me, from making news and spaces accessible to encouraging more New Zealanders to participate in New Zealand sign language. This is all part of building an inclusive Aotearoa." Carmel Sepuloni said.

Hon Carmel Sepuloni will also be speaking at the New Zealand Sign Language Week 2021 Breakfast at Parliament on 10 May, at 0930am.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghanistan: 13 civilians killed, 37 wounded in Zabul, Parwan blasts

In separate roadside bomb blasts in Zabul and Parwan provinces at least 13 civilians were killed and 37 wounded on Sunday. Citing Interior Ministry, Tolo News reported that in Zabul, 11 civilians were killed and 28 more were wounded in a ro...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, oil rides pipeline outage higher

Stocks rose on Monday amid speculation that interest rates will remain low due to receding inflationary pressure, while oil and gas prices jumped after a cyber attack on a U.S. pipeline operator unnerved markets.MSCIs broadest index of Asia...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Ex-army medics recruited in Indias COVID fightCalls grew for India to impose a nationwide lockdown as new coronavirus cases and deaths held close to record highs on Monday, increas...

South''s Moon hopes to restart N Korean diplomacy with Biden

South Koreas leader said Monday hell use his upcoming summit with President Joe Biden to push to restart diplomacy with North Korea, saying that Biden favours a diplomatic, phased approach to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis.The Whit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021