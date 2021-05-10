Left Menu

29 Palestinian children injured in East Jerusalem amid violence

“UNICEF received reports that ambulances were restricted from arriving on location to assist and evacuate the injured and that an on-site clinic was reportedly hit and searched.

UNICEF | Updated: 10-05-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 10:40 IST
Image Credit: PR Newswire

"Over the past two days, 29 Palestinian children were injured in East Jerusalem including in the Old City and the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Eight Palestinian children were meanwhile arrested.

"A one-year-old toddler was among those injured. Some children were taken for treatment at hospitals with injuries in the head and the spine.

"This comes amid reports that nearly 300 people were injured in the area.

"All children should be protected from violence and kept out of harm's way at all times. Families' rights to access all places of worship should be preserved and those injured be assisted without restrictions.

"UNICEF urges the Israeli authorities to refrain from using violence against children and release all those children detained. The detention of children is a last resort and should be used for the shortest time possible.

"Meanwhile in the Gaza Strip, parts of the West Bank and southern Israel, there is a concerning resumption in violence especially in the past 24 hours.

"We call on all parties involved wherever they are to prevent any further escalation and protect all civilians especially children."

