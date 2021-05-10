Left Menu

Odisha reports 10,031 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha registered 10,031 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the state health department said.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 10-05-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 11:11 IST
Odisha reports 10,031 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha registered 10,031 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the state health department said. The state also recorded 17 COVID-related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,197.

As many as 8,541 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the cumulative tally of COVID cases has gone up to 5,44,873.

The total number of recoveries in the state currently stand at 4,47,863. According to the official health bulletin, the state now has 94,760 active COVID-19 cases.

The cumulative number of COVID tests conducted so far is 1,05,66,215. In order to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the state government has imposed a 14-day lockdown till 5 am of May 19. As per the guideline, all emergency services have been permitted and grocery stores have been also allowed to operate from 6 am to 12 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL in HC seeks ex-gratia for families of judicial members succumbing to COVID-19

A PIL seeking Rs one crore as ex-gratia to the family of each judicial member who succumbed to COVID-19 and to declare them as frontline warriors was heard on Monday by the Delhi High Court which sought response of the Delhi government.A be...

Afghanistan: 13 civilians killed, 37 wounded in Zabul, Parwan blasts

In separate roadside bomb blasts in Zabul and Parwan provinces at least 13 civilians were killed and 37 wounded on Sunday. Citing Interior Ministry, Tolo News reported that in Zabul, 11 civilians were killed and 28 more were wounded in a ro...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, oil rides pipeline outage higher

Stocks rose on Monday amid speculation that interest rates will remain low due to receding inflationary pressure, while oil and gas prices jumped after a cyber attack on a U.S. pipeline operator unnerved markets.MSCIs broadest index of Asia...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Ex-army medics recruited in Indias COVID fightCalls grew for India to impose a nationwide lockdown as new coronavirus cases and deaths held close to record highs on Monday, increas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021