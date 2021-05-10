Left Menu

14-day state-wide lockdown begins in Karnataka

Amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the 14-day statewide lockdown commenced in the state on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-05-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 11:33 IST
Visual from Shivamogga during the 14-day statewide locdown in Karnataka on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the 14-day statewide lockdown commenced in the state on Monday. Police personnel was seen baton charging violators and seizing their vehicles in Shivamogga and Kalaburagi.

Commuters were also seen undergoing vehicle checks as the lockdown commenced from today. To curb the surge of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government had on Friday imposed a complete lockdown for two weeks in the state from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24.

Informing about the move, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said eateries, meat shops, and vegetable shops in the state can operate from 6 am to 10 am during the lockdown. "As COVID-19 cases are surging in the state, corona curfew was not successful. So, a complete lockdown will be imposed from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24. All hotels, pubs, and bars will remain closed. Eateries, meat shops, and vegetable shops can operate from 6-10 am," the Chief Minister had said.

Yediyurappa had said it is a temporary decision of lockdown and requested migrant laborers to not leave the state. However, he added, "not even a single person will be allowed after 10 am in the lockdown, I have suggested police officers take stringent action. We have decided this after looking at the death toll and increasing number of cases."

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka was among the ten states that had reported 71.75 percent of the new cases on Sunday. The state had reported 47,563 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, it said. As per the ministry, Karnataka was among the 13 states that cumulatively accounted for 82.94 percent of India's total active cases yesterday. The state had 5,48,861 active cases till Sunday, according to government data.

The ministry stated that Karnataka was among the ten states that accounted for 74.93 percent of the new deaths on Sunday. The state reported the second-highest number of deaths in the country at 482 after Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

