Left Menu

Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 11:54 IST
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bharat Biotech has commenced direct supply of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to 14 states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, with effect from May 1, according to the company's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella.

The Hyderabad-based firm has started supplying its COVID-19 treatment vaccine to the states based on the allocations received by the central government.

''Bharat Biotech confirms direct supplies of COVAXIN to the following state governments since 1/5/21, based on the allocations received by GoI. Requests have been received from other states, & will be processed for distribution based on the availability of stocks 24x7,'' Ella tweeted.

The company is supplying vaccines to Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

On April 29, Bharat Biotech announced a cut in the price of 'Covaxin' for states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600 per dose.

This followed widespread criticism of its pricing policy as it sold Covaxin to the central government at Rs 150 per dose.

India has announced the expansion of its COVID-19 vaccination drive by allowing its large 18-plus population to get inoculated from May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-All Blacks wrecking ball Clarke to bid for Tokyo gold

All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke, who lit up international rugby with an eye-catching debut season last year, has put his hand up for selection in New Zealands Olympic sevens squad for the Tokyo Games. Explosive 22-year-old Clarke will join f...

Organ transplant recipients vulnerable to COVID-19 even after vaccination: Study

Although two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine confer some protection for people who have received solid organ transplants, its still not enough to enable them to dispense with masks, physical distancing and other safety measures, according to a ...

Kerala receives 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield

Kerala on Monday received 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccineto combat the COVID-19 pandemic.An Indigo regular flight carrying the Covishield vaccine landed at Cochin International Airport at 11.50 AM, a CIAL spokesman said.The state gover...

Simplex Plast bags another ISI Certificate for manufacturing high-quality water tanks

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 10 ANIPNN Simplex Plast has received a BIS license to manufacture 10,000 litre Double Layer Plastic Water Storage Tanks with ISI mark. Simplex Plast is the first water storage solution providing company working...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021