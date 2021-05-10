Left Menu

China tech share weakness offsets strength in energy, healthcare stocks

** "China's anti-monopoly campaign hit investor confidence in tech shares," said Yang Hongxun, analyst at Shandong Shenguang Consulting. ** But healthcare stocks soared, rebounding from last week's drubbing after a U.S. proposal to waive patents for COVID-19 vaccines met with fierce opposition from European governments and pharmaceutical giants.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:45 IST
China stocks wavered with no clear direction on Monday, as losses in tech shares amid Beijing's deepening anti-monopoly war offset gains in energy and healthcare companies. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1% to 4,992.42, but the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,427.99 points.

** China's Nasdaq-style STAR market dropped 0.8%, while an index tracking the IT sector fell 0.5%, after the internet watchdog on Saturday announced a ban on some mobile app notifications, as regulators ramp up a campaign to rein in internet firms' growing influence. ** "China's anti-monopoly campaign hit investor confidence in tech shares," said Yang Hongxun, analyst at Shandong Shenguang Consulting.

** But healthcare stocks soared, rebounding from last week's drubbing after a U.S. proposal to waive patents for COVID-19 vaccines met with fierce opposition from European governments and pharmaceutical giants. ** Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical jumped 10%, the maximum allowed, in Shanghai, after the drugmaker said a subsidiary had agreed to provide a factory to make the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech in China. ** Energy shares also rose sharply, after a cyber attack shut down a U.S. pipeline operator that provides nearly half of the U.S. east coast's fuel supply, boosting oil and gas futures.

