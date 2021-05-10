China tech share weakness offsets strength in energy, healthcare stocks
** "China's anti-monopoly campaign hit investor confidence in tech shares," said Yang Hongxun, analyst at Shandong Shenguang Consulting. ** But healthcare stocks soared, rebounding from last week's drubbing after a U.S. proposal to waive patents for COVID-19 vaccines met with fierce opposition from European governments and pharmaceutical giants.Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:45 IST
China stocks wavered with no clear direction on Monday, as losses in tech shares amid Beijing's deepening anti-monopoly war offset gains in energy and healthcare companies. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1% to 4,992.42, but the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,427.99 points.
** China's Nasdaq-style STAR market dropped 0.8%, while an index tracking the IT sector fell 0.5%, after the internet watchdog on Saturday announced a ban on some mobile app notifications, as regulators ramp up a campaign to rein in internet firms' growing influence. ** "China's anti-monopoly campaign hit investor confidence in tech shares," said Yang Hongxun, analyst at Shandong Shenguang Consulting.
** But healthcare stocks soared, rebounding from last week's drubbing after a U.S. proposal to waive patents for COVID-19 vaccines met with fierce opposition from European governments and pharmaceutical giants. ** Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical jumped 10%, the maximum allowed, in Shanghai, after the drugmaker said a subsidiary had agreed to provide a factory to make the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech in China. ** Energy shares also rose sharply, after a cyber attack shut down a U.S. pipeline operator that provides nearly half of the U.S. east coast's fuel supply, boosting oil and gas futures.
ALSO READ
China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs nine a day earlier
U.S. to deploy support to India govt and healthcare workers
U.S. to deploy support to India govt and healthcare workers
U.S. to send aid to India government, healthcare workers to battle COVID-19 crisis
U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar