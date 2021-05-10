Left Menu

Investors chide Toyota's Toyoda for questioning combustion car ban

Some Toyota Motor shareholders have criticized its President Akio Toyoda for questioning Japan's plans to ban conventional cars only days after the firm said it was reviewing its climate lobbying and aimed for carbon neutrality by 2050. The five investors, who collectively have around $500 billion in assets under management and spoke exclusively to Reuters, said the carmaker risks falling behind competitors that are rolling out electric vehicles while giving cover for other companies seeking to avoid big changes to meet climate goals.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:30 IST
Investors chide Toyota's Toyoda for questioning combustion car ban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Some Toyota Motor shareholders have criticized its President Akio Toyoda for questioning Japan's plans to ban conventional cars only days after the firm said it was reviewing its climate lobbying and aimed for carbon neutrality by 2050.

The five investors, who collectively have around $500 billion in assets under management and spoke exclusively to Reuters, said the carmaker risks falling behind competitors that are rolling out electric vehicles while giving cover for other companies seeking to avoid big changes to meet climate goals. Japan's Toyota signaled a shift in its climate change stance last month when it said it would review its lobbying and be more transparent on what steps it was taking as it responded to increased activist and investor pressure.

Three days later though, in his capacity as head of the Japanese automobile Manufacturers Association, Toyoda questioned the country's decision to ban new internal combustion-engined vehicles by 2035 in its quest for carbon neutrality. "What Japan needs to do now is to expand its options for technology. I think regulations and legislations should follow after," Toyoda said.

"Policy that bans gasoline-powered or diesel cars from the very beginning would limit such options, and could also cause Japan to lose its strengths," he added. Investors who had welcomed the earlier Toyota statement on lobbying said they were worried that Toyoda may not be on board with the plans.

"We're genuinely concerned that Mr. Toyoda does not seem to realize what is at stake here," said Jens Munch Holst, CEO of AkademikerPension. The Danish fund told Reuters last month that it would consider a shareholder resolution or sell its holding in Toyota if there was no change after "intense" engagement with the company.

A Toyota spokeswoman told Reuters the company could not immediately comment on the investors' criticism but would be addressing climate issues later in the week when it announces earnings. The company in recent years has said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions but other solutions should be used, like its successful hybrid or slow-selling hydrogen vehicles.

With pressure growing on carmakers to slash emissions, Toyota is scrambling to produce electric vehicles that can compete with models from the likes of Tesla, Volkswagen, General Motors, and Renault, plus Chinese startups like Nio and Xpeng. The five investors who spoke about Toyoda's comments - also including Norway's Storebrand Asset Management, Nordic investor Nordea Asset Management, the Church of England Pensions Board, and KLP, Norway's biggest pension fund - said Toyota was in danger of blunting its competitiveness.

"As a shareholder in Toyota, we actively engaged with the company and received reassurances that all of its lobbying activities, including with industry associations, would be reviewed and reported on this year," said Jan Erik Saugestad, CEO of Storebrand Asset Management. "Full electrification of transport is vital if we are to meet our climate targets and Toyota should be leading the charge on this rather than prolonging the production of new combustion engines and giving away their market share to other companies," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK names conservationist David Attenborough COP26 People’s Advocate

Sir David Attenborough, world-renowned broadcaster and natural historian, has been named COP26 Peoples Advocate for the UKs Presidency of the UN climate change summit in Glasgow this November.With six months to go before the UK brings world...

India COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown

Coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the worlds second-most populous country.The 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deat...

Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the weekends Serie A matches.IS RONALDO ALREADY STARTING TO EYE JUVE EXIT With Juventus facing the prospect of missing out on Champions League football next season after a 3-0 home defeat by AC Milan on Sunday left them ...

2 face trial as China enforces online control amid pandemic

More than a year after two amateur computer coders were taken by police from their Beijing homes, they are set to be tried Tuesday in a case that illustrates the Chinese governments growing online censorship and heightened sensitivity to an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021