Bayer extends support, relief measures in India's fight against COVID-19

Bayer is re-purposing its existing nitrogen plant at its manufacturing facility at Vapi, which will help provide a permanent source of oxygen supply to a local hospital, it said in a statement. Additionally, Bayer will also provide oxygen concentrators to primary health centers PHCs to serve communities across rural India.

Global life sciences company Bayer on Monday announced an extension of its existing COVID-19 relief measures to local communities, healthcare workers, businesses, and employees. Bayer is re-purposing its existing nitrogen plant at its manufacturing facility at Vapi, which will help provide a permanent source of oxygen supply to a local hospital, it said in a statement.

Additionally, Bayer will also provide oxygen concentrators to primary health centers (PHCs) to serve communities across rural India. Over the last 10 months, Bayer along with the Maharashtra government has converted its plant at Chittegaon in Aurangabad into an 80-bed COVID-care facility. The company is also launching a helpline to support paramedics and frontline workers and the farming community, who are struggling with mental health challenges during these tough times, and that is expected to serve over 10,000 beneficiaries and their immediate families.

''During these unprecedented times, it is our responsibility to support the nation's fight against the pandemic. Our small contribution is an effort to sustain sections of our society where help is needed the most. Reflecting our vision, 'Health for all, hunger for none', we will continue our efforts to resurrect vulnerable sections of our society,'' Bayer CropScience Senior Representative, South Asia, and Chief Executive Officer D Narain said.

Since the start of the pandemic, as part of its initiatives to provide critical supplies and support, Bayer has provided 15,000 PPE kits to 175 hospitals across 6 states, 6,00,000 N-95 masks to police personnel and 206 hospitals in 12 states, 5,000 pairs of gloves to frontline workers, 5,500 ration kits to migrant workers and 45,000 cooked meals to quarantined individuals and frontline workers.

In addition through its initiative ''Better Farms, Better Lives'', Bayer has provided 4,00,000 smallholder farmers, immediate access to basic agri-inputs and crop advisories in 204 districts across 17 states, spanning key crops such as rice, corn, vegetables, and millet to support their critical livelihood needs.

The company is also extending support to marginalized communities with nutritious food through the ''Roti Foundation, Mumbai'', the statement added.

