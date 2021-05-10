Left Menu

COVID-19 crisis: Odisha dispatches 516 tankers of medical oxygen to 11 states in last 18 days

A total of 516 tankers/containers carrying 9465.596 metric tonnes (MT) medical oxygen have been dispatched under the supervision of Odisha police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 11 states in the country facing oxygen shortage due to surging COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:57 IST
COVID-19 crisis: Odisha dispatches 516 tankers of medical oxygen to 11 states in last 18 days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 516 tankers/containers carrying 9465.596 metric tonnes (MT) medical oxygen have been dispatched under the supervision of Odisha police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 11 states in the country facing oxygen shortage due to surging COVID-19 cases. As per an official statement, as many as 21 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 852.642 MT, 132 from Dhenkanal with 2091.5 MT, 123 from Jajpur with 2543.192 MT and 210 from Rourkela with 3978.262 MT in the last 18 days.

A total of 156 tankers with 3106.784 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 133 tankers with 2268.209 MT of oxygen to Telangana. Tamil Nadu has received 10 tankers filled with 202.04 MT of medical oxygen. Similarly, Haryana has received 76 tankers filled with 1385.422 MT of oxygen. 22 tankers with 388.68 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 305.541 MT of oxygen filled in 20 tankers has been dispatched to Chhattisgarh. As many as 37 tankers have carried around 696.3 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 45 tankers with 785.87 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date.

13 tankers with 237.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, 2 tankers with 58.22 MT sent to Punjab and 2 tankers with 31.29 MT sent to Bihar in the last 18 days. More oxygen tankers from Odisha will be dispatched today.

Based on the directive of the Chief Minister, a special cell was formed under Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to states facing deficit amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HUL’s Sudhir Sitapati to step down as Executive Director

FMCG major HUL on Monday said its Executive Director Foods and Refreshment Sudhir Sitapati is leaving the organisation and will be replaced by Srinandan Sundaram as part of top level management changes.Srinandan Sundaram replaces Sudhir Sit...

Minke whale calf spotted upstream in London as fears grow for its survival

A three-metre injured minke whale calf was spotted swimming upstream in the River Thames on Monday in west London, just hours after rescuers rushed to save the giant mammals life by refloating it, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.The wh...

SBI Card raises Rs 455 cr by issuing bonds

SBI Cards and Payment Services SBI Card on Monday said it has raised Rs 455 crore by issuing bonds.The stakeholders relationship committee of the company has approved the allotment of 4,550 fixed-rate, unsecured, rated, taxable redeemable, ...

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-New York City FC gift sleeve sponsorship to small chocolate maker

New York City Football Club will become the first Major League Soccer MLS club to feature a small business on their shirts as the team have gifted their sleeve sponsorship to a Bronx craft chocolate company, Reuters has learned on Monday.NY...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021