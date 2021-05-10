Left Menu

Aussie investor Seven Group bids for Boral as housing market strengthens

Seven Group's offer of A$6.50 per share values its current stake on Boral at A$6.08 billion ($4.79 billion), per Reuters' calculation, and represents a zero premium to Boral's closing price on Monday. The bid brings Boral's total valuation to A$7.91 billion.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 16:53 IST
Aussie investor Seven Group bids for Boral as housing market strengthens
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Diversified Australian investor Seven Group Holdings offered to buy shares it does not already own in Boral, valuing the building materials supplier at $6.23 billion, to leverage a housing market that is rebounding from pandemic lows.

Seven Group, which invests in mining, energy and media companies, on Monday took its offer to Boral shareholders, saying it wanted to increase its stake in Boral to 30%, but had to make an offer for the whole company due to some securities regulations called "creep provisions". Seven Group had been increasing its stake in Boral over the past 14 months, taking it up to 23.18% in April from about 20% in September last year, and is legally unable to buy any more Boral shares until October.

Boral's stock has surged nearly a third this year, as monetary and fiscal stimulus have ignited Australia's property market, where prices are hitting record highs, largely led by demand from owner-occupiers and first-home buyers. Seven Group's offer of A$6.50 per share values its current stake on Boral at A$6.08 billion ($4.79 billion), per Reuters' calculation, and represents a zero premium to Boral's closing price on Monday.

The bid brings Boral's total valuation to A$7.91 billion. The offer comes as Boral overhauls its operations as it looks to exit the United States and retreats from its seven-year global expansion strategy.

Boral did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. ($1 = 1.2689 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Instead of giving COVID-19 vaccine to states, BJP govt sold jabs to foreign countries: Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

Instead of giving COVID-19 vaccine to states, BJP govt sold jabs to foreign countries Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia....

TECNO brings back doorstep delivery facility to ensure safe & convenient shopping experience

Keeping safety as paramount, brand TECNO ensures a stringent end-to-end safety protocol in its delivery cycle Additional offers can be availed by consumers like 1-time screen replacement, free Bluetooth earpiece worth INR 799 with Spark 6...

HUL’s Sudhir Sitapati to step down as Executive Director

FMCG major HUL on Monday said its Executive Director Foods and Refreshment Sudhir Sitapati is leaving the organisation and will be replaced by Srinandan Sundaram as part of top level management changes.Srinandan Sundaram replaces Sudhir Sit...

Minke whale calf spotted upstream in London as fears grow for its survival

A three-metre injured minke whale calf was spotted swimming upstream in the River Thames on Monday in west London, just hours after rescuers rushed to save the giant mammals life by refloating it, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.The wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021