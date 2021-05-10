INS Trikand arrives Mumbai with shipment of LMO cryogenic containers

As part of Operation Samudra Setu II, Indian Naval Ship Trikand was deployed to augment shipment of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) cryogenic containers from Hamad Port, Qatar to Mumbai. The ship entered Qatar on 5th May 21 and arrived at Mumbai on 10th May 21 with 40 MT Liquid Oxygen.

The consignment carried is part of the French mission "Oxygen Solidarity Bridge" to support India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the maiden voyage of transhipping French Air Liquide containers from Qatar to India. The Indo-French initiative, facilitated by Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India in Qatar, is likely to result in the shipping of over 600 MT LMO to India over the next two months.

The first consignment brought is handed over to the Maharashtra state authorities in the presence of Mr Aaditya Thackeray, Minister for Tourism and Environment, Government of Maharashtra and Ms Sonia Barbry, Cosul General, French Consulate General, Mumbai.

(With Inputs from PIB)