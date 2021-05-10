Left Menu

INS Trikand arrives Mumbai with shipment of LMO cryogenic containers

The ship entered Qatar on 5th May 21 and arrived at Mumbai on 10th May 21 with 40 MT Liquid Oxygen. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:59 IST
INS Trikand arrives Mumbai with shipment of LMO cryogenic containers
The consignment carried is part of the French mission “Oxygen Solidarity Bridge” to support India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

As part of Operation Samudra Setu II, Indian Naval Ship Trikand was deployed to augment shipment of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) cryogenic containers from Hamad Port, Qatar to Mumbai. The ship entered Qatar on 5th May 21 and arrived at Mumbai on 10th May 21 with 40 MT Liquid Oxygen.

The consignment carried is part of the French mission "Oxygen Solidarity Bridge" to support India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the maiden voyage of transhipping French Air Liquide containers from Qatar to India. The Indo-French initiative, facilitated by Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India in Qatar, is likely to result in the shipping of over 600 MT LMO to India over the next two months.

The first consignment brought is handed over to the Maharashtra state authorities in the presence of Mr Aaditya Thackeray, Minister for Tourism and Environment, Government of Maharashtra and Ms Sonia Barbry, Cosul General, French Consulate General, Mumbai.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan need away Test matches against stronger teams: Former players

Former players reckon that neither Pakistan nor Zimbabwe achieved anything from the recent Test series between them and urged the PCB to schedule matches against stronger teams.Former captain Ramiz Raja termed Pakistans comfortable 2-0 clea...

It's time to act decisively, but Modi-Shah on silent mode and hiding: Yechury on pandemic

As a devastating second wave of COVID-19 raged across the country, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of being on silent mode at a time when they need to act decisively.In...

Inovio says COVID-19 vaccine candidate safe, effective in mid-stage trial

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was safe, well-tolerated and produced immune response against the new coronavirus in a mid-stage clinical trial, sending the drug developers shares up over 3.The trial, which en...

Centre in SC rules out door-to-door COVID vaccination, favours only registered Centres

The Centre has ruled out in the Supreme Court door-to-door vaccination of people and said the inoculation will be done at identified COVID Vaccination Centres CVC, both government and private, registered on COWIN for good, germane and ratio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021